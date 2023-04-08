 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Jaya Bachchan admitted she was happier being a wife than an actor

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

When Jaya Bachchan reflected on importance of marriage
When Jaya Bachchan reflected on importance of marriage 

Jaya Bachchan, on season finale episode of What The Hell Navya revealed she was happier being a wife and a mother than an actor after marriage. Elaborating her statement, she said she prioritized her family and it was not a ‘sacrifice’ at all.

Navya talked about the sacrifices women had to make for the sake of their families, and Jaya was not happy with the word.

“I don’t think sacrifice is the right word (for married women) that I would use. I would say that you are putting somebody else’s requirements, emotions and thoughts before yours. It is not a sacrifice, I think when you do something from within you, it is not a sacrifice. You know you are an educated girl, you are a smart girl, why should you be saying sacrifice.” Jaya said.

She further added, “I remember when I stopped working and everybody said, ‘Oh she’s sacrificed her career for her marriage and children’, it was not so. I was really very happy being a mother and a wife. I enjoyed that role more than what I was getting to do (in films), which is a repeat of the same thing. It was not a sacrifice at all.”

More From Showbiz:

Lom Harsh talks about independent cinema’s growth in India

Lom Harsh talks about independent cinema’s growth in India

Shibani Kashyap reveals ‘There are camps in Bollywood’

Shibani Kashyap reveals ‘There are camps in Bollywood’
Gulshan Grover feels ‘excited’ about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Gulshan Grover feels ‘excited’ about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma again?

Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma again?
Salman Khan purchases 'bullet proof SUV car' amid death threats

Salman Khan purchases 'bullet proof SUV car' amid death threats
Shah Rukh Khan emerges as winner of '2023 TIME100' reader poll

Shah Rukh Khan emerges as winner of '2023 TIME100' reader poll

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date
Raveena Tandon's daughter pens strong note after she receives 'Padma Shri'

Raveena Tandon's daughter pens strong note after she receives 'Padma Shri'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter refuses to go back to Dubai to attend school

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter refuses to go back to Dubai to attend school
Ameesha Patel lands into legal trouble after being accused in 'fraud' case

Ameesha Patel lands into legal trouble after being accused in 'fraud' case
R Madhavan to feature in Indian inventor G D Naidu's biopic

R Madhavan to feature in Indian inventor G D Naidu's biopic