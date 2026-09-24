'Love & War': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt entice fans with their on-screen thrill

Ranbir Kapoor appears bloodied and wounded in a newly released image from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

In the striking first look, Kapoor is seen behind the wheel of a vintage turquoise convertible.

Dressed in a white short-sleeved knit shirt and sunglasses, the actor sports slicked-back hair and a mustache.

Blood can be seen running from his shoulder down to his wrist and staining the car door, while a gold-toned watch remains on his injured arm.

The film marks Kapoor’s reunion with Bhansali nearly two decades after the filmmaker launched him in Saawariya in 2007.

The project is being positioned as a new chapter for Kapoor, with Bhansali taking the actor in a different on-screen direction.

Since Love & War was announced, audiences have speculated about the relationships between Kapoor, Bhatt and Kaushal’s characters.

The latest image offers another glimpse into Kapoor’s mysterious role but leaves the larger story—and the nature of the reported love triangle—under wraps.

Love & War will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with Marudhar Entertainment handling distribution.

The film is scheduled to reach cinemas worldwide on January 21, 2027.

The project reunites Kapoor and Bhansali after Saawariya, while Kapoor and Bhatt previously appeared together in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Bhatt recently starred in Alpha, while Kaushal led the 2025 historical blockbuster Chhaava. Kapoor’s most recent major release was Animal in 2023.