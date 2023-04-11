 
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael Irvin says in 'dark place' after misconduct charges

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. Instagram
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has encountered difficulties following allegations of inappropriate and harassing comments towards a female employee in the lobby of a local hotel.

Following the charges, the NFL Network has removed "The Playmaker" from their panel and Super Bowl week coverage, causing him to be out of the loop for a while.

Currently, Irvin is embroiled in a legal dispute with the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, with his legal team filing multiple lawsuits, including a $100 million claim that has since been dismissed.

Nevertheless, a third lawsuit has been filed for an undisclosed amount, and due to the ongoing investigation, Irvin has been surprisingly quiet.

However, Irvin recently responded to a tweet from a fan, which suggested that he should have stayed in Miami to enjoy Hurricanes alumni weekend and see the UFC fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Irvin reportedly struggled to find a place in Brazil to watch the fight, but he eventually did. Like many others who watched Adesanya defeat Pereira, Irvin was hyped and excited.

Irvin's excitement reached a fever pitch during the fight. He found a spot in Brazil to watch the fight with strangers, and he exclaimed, "Did y'all see that!? I found a spot in Brazil to watch the fight! Oh my God! I don't even know these jokers! But we watched the fight together! …. Oh my god, we're going to have a three! We're going to it together! I was hiding from these, and they found me in Brazil!"

Since the investigation began, Irvin has been absent from his weekly spot on ESPN's "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith. In a recent episode of Smith's "Know Mercy" podcast, Smith stated that he watched the video and saw only a 45-second conversation between Irvin and the woman. While Smith has no idea what was said, he expects the authorities to do their due diligence and sort out the matter. Until then, he is eagerly waiting for his good friend to return to the set of the NFL Network and ESPN.

