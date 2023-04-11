Bilawal sacks Latif Khosa as president of PPP's legal wing after criticism on govt

An undated image of PPP senior leader and former Punjab governor. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: Owing to his controversial remarks against the coalition government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari removed Sardar Latif Khosa as president of the People’s Lawyer Forum (PLF).



The additional charge of the post has now been given to PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari.

A notification was also issued by the PPP Chairman Secretariat through his political secretary, Jameel Soomro.

According to sources, the PPP leadership was not happy with recent interviews of Khosa and his criticism of the coalition government, especially on the PML-N on judicial matters.

Khosa has been quite vocal about the policies and decisions of the coalition government, constantly criticising them subtly in the name of stating facts.

When the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government tabled the bill curtailing the chief justice's powers in the parliament, Khosa had publicly expressed his disagreement with the move.

He said that the legislation regarding the Supreme Court is like "gagging the judiciary".

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, the former governor found the timing of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, not right.

Regarding the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court's March 1 ruling, Khosa said the opinion of the members who were not part of the bench cannot be included in the decision.

On another occasion he also called our Pakistan Muslim-League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz accusing her of attacking the judiciary.