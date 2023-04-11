Konkona Sen Sharma admits being fan of Jaya Bachchan's paparazzi videos

Konkona Sen Sharma praises Jaya Bachchan's no-nonsense attitude

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma praises Jaya Bachchan while admitting that she really enjoys watching her paparazzi videos.

Jaya, who has often been spotted scolding the paps for clicking her without consent, is admired by Konkona. She adds likes and enjoy's watching them.

“I love her attitude, even today when she scolds the paparazzi. I love her no-nonsense attitude."

According to the Wake Up Sid actress, Bachchan carries herself with pure diginity and grace. she also calls her 'one of the gems'.

While recalling her work days with the legendary actress on the sets of Laga Chunari Mein Daag, Sharma stated: "Jaya Bachchan took her under her wings. And I will always be grateful. Of course, Dada (Pradeep Sarkar) and Rani (Mukerji) were fab. But Jaya Di was special. I felt loved and protected by her warmth."

The 43-years old actress also worked with the Kal Ho Na Ho actress in Sunglass directed by Rituparna Ghosh. The film did not release though but still the actress had a great time on sets with her inpiration.

“We had absolutely wonderful interactions while working on set in Kolkata with Jaya Di (Jaya Bachchan) and Ritu Da (Rituparna Ghosh). It felt like one family", she added.

Konkona Sen Sharma is without a doubt a wonderful actress. She has starred in numerous films namely: Life In Metro, Kadambari, Aja Nachle, Kuttey and many more, reports News18.