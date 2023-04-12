NZ bowler Milne eager to perform well during Pakistan tour to cement World Cup chances

New Zealand speedster Adam Milne. — AFP/File

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has shared his eagerness to perform well during the Black Cap's limited-overs tour of Pakistan to cement his chances of being selected for the ICC World Cup that will be held in India later this year.

It will be Milne's first tour of Pakistan. He has played 42 ODIs and 38 T20Is so far.

Milne said he would "love to be a part of the World Cup team", according to Radio New Zealand.

"The Pakistan one-dayers are obviously a good test in sub-continent conditions, so if you can perform there, then you put yourself in with a chance to get picked which I'd love to do."

Milne who suffered multiple injuries, achilles and hamstring, in the recent past is focusing on one game at a time in a bid to reestablish himself in the international arena.

"I've had a bit of a past with injuries so it's definitely one game at a time for me,” he said.

"I'm just trying to enjoy playing for New Zealand and so the tour of Pakistan will hopefully give me that opportunity. I'm just trying to keep on top of the body, keep it strong and healthy.

"The more I play games the more consistent my bowling gets so it's just trying to find those ways to keep me on the park…it's just about being smart with my body.”

The Black Caps arrived in Lahore on Tuesday and will begin training on April 13 ahead of the series.

Schedule of New Zealand tour of Pakistan

14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

New Zealand squads

T20I: Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner

ODI: Tom Latham (c), Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner

Pakistan squads

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir