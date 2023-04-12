 
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Modric rejects €60m offer from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrids Luka Modric celebrates scoring their second goal with David Alaba during a Real Madrid v Real Sociedad match in Madrid, Spain on March 5, 2022. — Reuters
Real Madrid’s veteran midfielder Luka Modric has rejected an enormous offer of €60m for a two-year contract from Saudi Arabia, Spanish media reported.

Reportedly, the Croatian player is desirous of retiring in Madrid, which is why he turned down the offer.

The 37-year-old joined the Los Blancos in 2012 and has played a key role in five Champions League titles. His contract with the side will expire at the end of the current season. 

“I am doing everything I can to give my best and deserve the chance to continue here. I can’t do more, I have always had a very good relationship with the club and that’s not going to change," Modric said in February earlier this year.

"Just like last year, there’s no rush, we’re halfway through the season and there are many challenges ahead. I’m focused on that, on getting back to my best level, let’s see what happens,” he added.

In 2018, Modric also ended the 10-year reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or for the first time.

Madrid will face Chelsea on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in a first leg Champions League quarter-final clash.

Madrid, who are keen on winning the trophy for the sixth time in 10 seasons, have looked in great touch in recent matches, notching up 12 goals in their last three games, including the 4-0 triumph against Barcelona.

They lost 3-2 on Saturday in La Liga against Villarreal but coach Carlo Ancelotti had made six changes to keep his key players fresh for the match against Chelsea.

Striker Karim Benzema is also peaking at the right time after scoring consecutive hat-tricks against Real Valladolid and Barcelona.

"He´s hit the switch," said Ancelotti after the Clasico triumph.

"Working in the international break has helped him, he´s in good shape to make the difference."

The Italian likened his team to a boiler, hitting the right temperature at the right time.

"When the team is close to a title, the temperature of the boiler goes up," Ancelotti warned at the start of March.

