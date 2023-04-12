 
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
'Rang De Basanti' co-stars R Madhavan, Siddharth team up for project: See poster

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

The Test also features south Indian actress Nayanthara
Evergereen film Rangh De Basanti co-actors R Madhavan and Siddharth  are all set to team up for Sasikanth's directorial debut filmTest.

Earlier today, the makers dropped the first motion poster of the film while announcing that the shoot has begun.

With the poster, one can get an idea that the film is going to be a sports drama based on cricket. Meanwhile, the video poster also has an audio in the background where one can hear a ball hitting on a bat while the crowd cheers.

Test motion poster has immediately caught attention on social media. Further details regarding the film will be released soon.

This is for the first time the best three talents of the south Indian cinema are collaborating in a film together. Reportedly, Raashi Khanna joined the star cast for a vital role.

Backed by Y Not Studios, Test will also mark as the third on-screen collaboration of Madhavan and Siddharth after Rang De Basanti and Aayutha Ezhuthu.

On the work front, Nayanthara is all set to play a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Meanwhile, R Madhavan has a biopic film Miracle Man G D Naidu in the pipeline. Siddharth will be seen in Indian 2 directed by Kamall Haasan, reports Pinkvilla

