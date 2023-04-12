 
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
SDSports Desk

FIR against engineer held for threatening Virat Kohli’s daughter dismissed

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika Kohli. — Instagram/@ViratKohli
Following the request of Kohli's manager to the Bombay High Court to not proceed with the charges against Ramnagesh Akubathini — who was arrested for allegedly threatening the daughter of former India skipper Virat Kohli — the BHC has dismissed the first information report (FIR) filed against the software engineer.

Akubathini, an engineer, was arrested after he allegedly threatened Vamika Kohli — who was less than a year old — after India lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match in 2021.

Kohli's manager, Aquillia D'Souza, made the request citing a letter Akubathini had written to her on April 5.

In his letter, he requested that Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma accede to quashing the FIR, adding that the couple believed the sincerity of the request and had asked D'Souza to provide a "no-objection".

The order was passed by a division bench of the BHC in a criminal application by Akubathini.

Earlier this year, Akubathini requested that the FIR be quashed as the criminal proceedings would jeopardise his career and make it difficult for him to seek education or opportunities abroad.

The plea also stated that there is no concrete evidence indicating that the tweets originated from the IP address of Akubathini's device.

On November 21, 2021, the magistrate granted him bail recognising that the tweets were not specifically directed at the cricketer or his family.

The plea contended that he was interning with reputable organisations and had no other criminal history or record.

The Bandra magistrate court has remanded Akubathini in police detention until November 16 and then send him to judicial custody.

