time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
SDSports Desk

Who does Virat Kohli enjoy spending time with?

SDSports Desk

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. — Twitter/@imVkohli
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared a poolside picture with his daughter, Vamika Kohli, drawing up adoration from fans.

Taking to Twitter, the former captain of the Indian cricket team shared a heart-warming picture with his daughter sitting by a pool, with a simple heart emoji as a caption.

In the picture, Kohli is sitting at the side of a pool with his toddler. Both the father and the daughter are facing away from the camera and Kohli has one arm behind his daughter to ensure her safety.

Vamika, whose face is hidden in the click is wearing an adorable pink and white swimsuit with her hair tied in a cute ponytail; whereas, Kohli has his face protected by a white baseball cap.

It is abundantly clear that Kohli dotes on his daughter, and both he and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, occasionally take to social media to express their love for their two-year-old.

However, it must be noted that both of Vamika’s parents are rather protective of their daughter’s privacy. Even though both are quite active on social media and often share pictures of each other, they rarely share pictures of Vamika.

Most of the pictures they have shared do not show their daughter’s face.

