Ishita Dutta Enjoys Shopping Spree at Local Markets in Lucknow During Film Shoot

Ishita Dutta roams around Lucknow and explores markets

Actress Ishita Dutta recently visited Lucknow for the shooting of her upcoming project. During her stay, she made sure to take some time out to explore the city and its local markets. In a recent interview, she shared her experience of shopping at the local markets in Lucknow.

According to Ishita, she thoroughly enjoyed shopping in the city and was fascinated by the variety of items available at the local markets. She especially loved the traditional Lucknowi Chikankari work, which she says is a must-have for every girl's wardrobe. She also praised the handcrafted jewelry and pottery, which she found to be unique and beautiful.

Apart from shopping, Ishita also tried out the local cuisine and was impressed by the city's rich food culture. She particularly enjoyed the kebabs and biryanis, which she says are a must-try for every food lover.

Ishita further added that Lucknow has a special place in her heart as she has fond memories of the city from her childhood. She expressed her gratitude towards the warm hospitality of the locals and hopes to visit the city again soon.

Fans of the actress are excited to see her upcoming project, and many are hoping to catch a glimpse of the actress shopping in the local markets of Lucknow.