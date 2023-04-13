Lahore ATC allows Imran Khan to appear via video link

Former prime minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. — Reuters

Court extends Khan's bail in two cases.

Police inform court arrest not required in third case.

Khan granted one-time permission to attend hearing via video link.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted one-time permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear via video link in a case and extended his interim bail until May 4 in two cases after the police informed the court that the arrest was not required in the third case registered against him.

The former premier did not appear before the ATC despite being instructed to come to court. Later, at the request of Khan’s lawyers, the PTI chief was allowed to attend the hearing via video link.

The PTI chief had filed petitions for bail in three FIRs registered with the Race Course police station under anti-terror laws.

Earlier, the court had granted Khan bail till April 13 (today) and restrained the police from arresting him.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Khan’s lawyer said that the former prime minister — who was ousted in April last year via a no-confidence motion — be allowed to attend the court proceedings via video link.

Khan’s counsel further urged the court to give a date after Eid ul Fitr — which is expected to fall on April 21 and 22.

After the court's permission, the former prime minister appeared before it, through video, to secure bail in three cases including the Zille Shah murder case, arson, and interference in state affairs.

The Lahore police had registered these three cases against Khan in connection to the clashes between PTI workers and police during an operation to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana case.

While the court gave relief to Khan in two cases one bail petition was withdrawn after the police informed the court that they did not intend to arrest Khan in the third case.

The former premier is facing over 100 cases under terrorism, murder, attempted murder and blasphemy charges filed during the last one year of the PMLN-led coalition government.