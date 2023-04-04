 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Shahid Hussain

Lahore ATC grants relief to Imran Khan in three cases

By
Shahid Hussain

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Security personnel use bullet proof shields to protect former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. — AFP
Security personnel use bullet proof shields to protect former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. — AFP

  • PTI chief secures extension in bail till April 13.
  • Khan arrived at the ATC in tight security.
  • He filed plea seeking exemption from in-person appearance.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's bail till April 13 in three terrorism cases registered against him.

Khan — who was ousted in April last year via a no-confidence motion — arrived at the ATC amid tight security as the judges conditioned Khan's bail to his in-person appearance.

The former prime minister appeared before the court to secure bail in three cases including the Zille Shah murder case, arson, and interference in state affairs.

These cases were registered against the PTI chief at the Race Course Police Station of Lahore under anti-terror, aiding and abetting provisions. 

The Lahore police had registered these three cases against Khan in connection to the clashes between PTI workers and police during an operation to arrest Khan in the Toshakhana gifts case.

The former premier is facing over 140 cases under terrorism, murder, attempted murder and blasphemy registered against him during the last 11 months by the PMLN-led coalition government.

On March 25, the former prime minister wrote in his petition seeking interim bail that he wants to be involved in the investigation but there is a fear of arrest by the police.

The ATC had granted Khan bail for surety bonds of Rs100,000 in each case, directing him to be a part of the investigation and not be absent on any hearing date.

Today's hearing

Instead of appearing before the court today, the PTI chief had initially filed a plea seeking an exemption from an in-person appearance. The plea stated that Khan was present in the provincial capital but he couldn't appear due to security concerns.

However, the court directed Khan's lawyer to ensure the PTI chief appears before the court by 11am or else it would make a decision on his interim bail plea as per law.

"Those who appear before the court will be given relief," the judge remarked. He said that the PTI chief hadn't even submitted the surety bonds against his bail approved in the previous hearing.

After the court's order, security at the ATC was increased with jammer vehicles available at the site.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar also filed a plea for security arrangements at the court for the PTI chief's appearance. The plea submitted in an admin judge's court requested foolproof security to Khan as the premises of the court were unsafe.

Following the court's order, Khan appeared before the court in person amid strict security.

More From Pakistan:

Fahd Hussain resigns as SAPM

Fahd Hussain resigns as SAPM
Three mild earthquakes hit Arabian Sea

Three mild earthquakes hit Arabian Sea
PPP veteran Aitzaz Ahsan backs CJP Bandial amid govt's criticism

PPP veteran Aitzaz Ahsan backs CJP Bandial amid govt's criticism
'Astonishing saga of Imran Khan', former PM features on TIME's cover

'Astonishing saga of Imran Khan', former PM features on TIME's cover
Urgent cabinet meeting summoned ahead of SC verdict on Punjab, KP polls

Urgent cabinet meeting summoned ahead of SC verdict on Punjab, KP polls
Bulletproof jackets under scrutiny after two cops martyred in Kohat

Bulletproof jackets under scrutiny after two cops martyred in Kohat
PPP issues show-cause notice to Nabil Gabol over 'rape' comments

PPP issues show-cause notice to Nabil Gabol over 'rape' comments
All eyes on Supreme Court as elections delay case verdict expected today

All eyes on Supreme Court as elections delay case verdict expected today
Cabinet withdraws services of SC registrar after Justice Isa's letter

Cabinet withdraws services of SC registrar after Justice Isa's letter
Two senior-most SC judges seek SJC meeting after allegations against Justice Naqvi

Two senior-most SC judges seek SJC meeting after allegations against Justice Naqvi
Twitter cancels PPP leader Nabil Gabol for shocking rape analogy

Twitter cancels PPP leader Nabil Gabol for shocking rape analogy

Bhutto family's third generation awaiting justice for Zulfikar's 'judicial murder': Bilawal

Bhutto family's third generation awaiting justice for Zulfikar's 'judicial murder': Bilawal