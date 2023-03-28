 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Awais Yousafzai

How many cases registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad?

Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been embroiled in legal battles since his ouster as the prime minister last year in April and claims that the authorities have registered nearly 100 cases against him across the country.

In a bid to seek the details about the cases registered against him in the federal capital, the former prime minister had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the course of today's proceedings, Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry said multiple cases had been registered against his client.

“We were asked to join the investigation, but no one is ready to even pick up the phone calls,” he complained.

At this, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq instructed the police officials to remain in contact with the petitioner’s lawyer and provide details of the first information reports (FIR) registered against the PTI chief.

Then, the police, in its report, apprised the court that a total of 29 FIRs were registered against Khan in the capital, including 28 by the police and one by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

One of the FIRs had been terminated and seven were in the investigation phase, while 20 cases were under trial in courts, the report mentioned.

After the provision of the details of FIRs, the court disposed of the case.

