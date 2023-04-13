 
Thursday Apr 13 2023
Actor Billy Porter cast as James Baldwin in new biopic

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Billy Porter, known for his role in the TV series Pose, will be playing James Baldwin in an upcoming film about the American author, critic, and activist.

The movie will be co-produced by Porter and Byron Allen's Media Group Pictures, with Porter and Dan McCabe writing the screenplay based on the book "James Baldwin: A Biography."

This project is a personal and creative goal for Porter, who has expressed his admiration for the civil rights leader and essayist in the past. During his 2019 Emmy acceptance speech, Porter who is only one award away from achieving an EGOT (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony), quoted Baldwin.

Byron Allen, the CEO of Allen Media Group, praised Billy Porter and Dan McCabe for their dedication and skill in bringing James Baldwin's life and achievements to the big screen, calling their involvement "invaluable and unmatched" for this epic and one-of-a-kind project.

“Billy Porter and Dan McCabe’s talent and commitment to amplifying James Baldwin’s legacy and contributions are invaluable and unmatched for this unique and epic story,” said Allen.

Allen will be co-producing the Baldwin biopic alongside Porter's production company, Incognegro Productions. Although a director has not been named yet, further details about the film are expected to be announced at a later date.

