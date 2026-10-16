Khloe Kardashian debates baby no. 3 as she opens up about 'trauma'

Khloé Kardashian wants her daughter to have a sister, but her past relationship trauma has her on the fence.

On the Thursday, October 15th episode of The Kardashians, the reality star contemplated having a third child via surrogate, telling her mom, Kris Jenner, that she has frozen embryos with her ex, Tistan Thompson.

“Here’s my thing. I own the embryo outright. Don’t even need to tell Tristan,” she said. “But I don’t know if I have the bandwidth to have another baby.”

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian melts over True and Tatum's adorable bond

Kardashian, 42, shares daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 4, with the NBA star, who was caught cheating on her multiple times before she finally called it quits in 2019.

Naturally, her relationship history has influenced her thinking. “In my dating life, I’ve been through a lot of situations that have caused me trauma,” she explained, adding that she would prefer to avoid blending future children into her existing household.

“I don’t want me and my husband to have kids and then my kids feel like, ‘Oh, we’re not as important because their daddy lives in this house,’ or whatever. I don’t wanna cause a lot of disruption in my household,” she said.

Having five sisters herself, the Good American founder admitted that it “definitely bums me out that True might not have a sister,” especially given that she wants one so bad that she has already named her Tyla.

“I love sisters and I do believe that every girl needs a sister, and I personally would love another daughter. But also, I’m getting older and it’s a lot... I don’t know if this is something I can handle,” Kardashian said.

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