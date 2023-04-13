Suhana Khan Makes Confident Debut in TV Commercial, Receives Praise from Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan

Suhana Khan stuns audience through her commercial debut

Budding star Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has made her debut in a television commercial, and her performance has left audiences impressed. In the ad, Suhana can be seen looking confident and poised, as she promotes a popular fashion brand.

The young actor's mother, Gauri Khan, took to Instagram to share the ad and express her pride in her daughter's accomplishments. "Suhana in her first commercial...love this...my little girl is all grown up and so confident," she wrote in her post.

Not only Gauri, but Suhana's family friend and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan, also took to social media to praise the young starlet. In an Instagram story, Shweta shared a screenshot of Suhana's ad and wrote, "Gorgeous! Killing it!"

Suhana's debut has been the talk of the town ever since the ad was released, with fans and industry insiders alike lauding her confidence and poise in front of the camera. Many have also expressed excitement over her potential Bollywood debut, with rumors swirling that she may follow in her father's footsteps and enter the film industry in the near future