PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to foster ties with Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, energy cooperation, security and regional stability.

Premier Shehbaz made the remarks duration a telephone conversation with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi. The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the recent operationalisation of Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line and appreciated the Iranian government’s cooperation in that regard.

He also emphasised the need for enhancing people-to-people contacts, including cultural and educational exchanges, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

PM Shehbaz lauded the Iranian leadership's efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region and congratulated President Raisi on the historic development of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He called for an immediate end to Israel’s human rights violations in the occupied territory and stressed the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and international law.

During the telephone call, both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintain close contact on all matters of mutual interest.