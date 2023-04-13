 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to foster ties with Iran

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi (R). — Radio Pakistan/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi (R). — Radio Pakistan/File  

  • Premier Shehbaz holds telephone conversation with Iranian President Raisi.
  • Both leaders discuss bilateral matters including trade, energy and security.
  • Premier lauds Iranian leadership's efforts in promoting regional peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, energy cooperation, security and regional stability.

Premier Shehbaz made the remarks duration a telephone conversation with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi. The prime minister expressed satisfaction with the recent operationalisation of Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line and appreciated the Iranian government’s cooperation in that regard.

He also emphasised the need for enhancing people-to-people contacts, including cultural and educational exchanges, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

PM Shehbaz lauded the Iranian leadership's efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region and congratulated President Raisi on the historic development of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He called for an immediate end to Israel’s human rights violations in the occupied territory and stressed the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and international law.

During the telephone call, both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintain close contact on all matters of mutual interest.

More From Pakistan:

Ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer's plea to stay disqualification rejected

Ex-AJK PM Sardar Tanveer's plea to stay disqualification rejected
Bill seeking approval for election funds rejected by NA, Senate committes

Bill seeking approval for election funds rejected by NA, Senate committes
Lahore ATC allows Imran Khan to appear via video link

Lahore ATC allows Imran Khan to appear via video link
Four firefighters killed during rescue operation in Karachi video

Four firefighters killed during rescue operation in Karachi
FIA arrests Imran Khan's security chief in 'money laundering' case

FIA arrests Imran Khan's security chief in 'money laundering' case
Ruling alliance rejects 8-member ‘controversial’ bench constituted to hear pleas on SC bill video

Ruling alliance rejects 8-member ‘controversial’ bench constituted to hear pleas on SC bill
SC bill: We have utmost respect for parliament, says CJP Bandial

SC bill: We have utmost respect for parliament, says CJP Bandial
Census 2023: Committee formed to look into 'undercounting' in big cities

Census 2023: Committee formed to look into 'undercounting' in big cities
‘In Pakistan, over 5,000 harassment cases registered in five years’

‘In Pakistan, over 5,000 harassment cases registered in five years’
Three terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

Three terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR
8-member SC bench to begin hearing petitions against bill clipping CJP's powers tomorrow

8-member SC bench to begin hearing petitions against bill clipping CJP's powers tomorrow
Punjab polls: Top court issues notices to officials over delay in funding

Punjab polls: Top court issues notices to officials over delay in funding