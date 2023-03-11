 
pakistan
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan deems restoration of Saudi-Iran ties 'diplomatic breakthrough'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Saudi Arabias Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left), China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and Irans Ali Shamkhani stand together in Beijing on Friday. — Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left), China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and Iran's Ali Shamkhani stand together in Beijing on Friday. — Reuters

  • Pakistan calls development "important diplomatic breakthrough".
  • FO says Pakistan to continue playing constructive role in ME.
  • Iran, KSA to will reopen embassies and missions within two months.

After the world witnessed a major development in global politics amid the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Pakistan has warmly welcomed it and called it a "diplomatic breakthrough".

Both countries from the Middle East have agreed to restore ties and resume their diplomatic missions in a Chinese-brokered announcement that could have wide-ranging implications across the Middle East.

In a trilateral statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia said they would reopen embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation deals signed more than 20 years ago.

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Friday, said: "Pakistan firmly believes that this important diplomatic breakthrough will contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond".

The Pakistani government commended China's role in coordinating the historic agreement deeming its leadership visionary for the major feat which reflects the "power of constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue".

"We laud the sagacious leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran for this very positive development," the FO stated.

Pakistan said it will continue to play a constructive role in the Middle East and the region following its history of consistently supporting and coordinating efforts for bridging gaps between the two brotherly countries.

"We hope this positive step would define a template for regional cooperation and harmony," it further added.

Saudi-Iran detente can reshape regional relations

Riyadh cut ties after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in 2016 following the Saudi execution of revered Iranian cleric Nimr al-Nimr — just one in a series of flashpoints between the two longstanding rivals.

Friday's announcement, which follows five days of previously unannounced talks in Beijing and several rounds of dialogue in Iraq and Oman, caps a broader realignment and efforts to ease tensions in the region.

"Following talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months," said the joint statement, which was published by both countries' official media.

The detente between the two Muslim nations has the potential to reshape relations across a region characterised by turbulence for decades.

Iran and Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflict zones including Yemen, where the Huthi rebels are backed by Tehran and Riyadh leads a military coalition supporting the government. The two sides also vie for influence in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

— Additional input from AFP

More From Pakistan:

Judicial complex riot: Journalists roughed up by police to record statements in terror case

Judicial complex riot: Journalists roughed up by police to record statements in terror case
PTI worker Ali Bilal died in car accident: CM Mohsin Naqvi

PTI worker Ali Bilal died in car accident: CM Mohsin Naqvi
ECP appoints officials for Punjab elections

ECP appoints officials for Punjab elections
‘Perfect storm of crises’: IMF not being fair to Pakistan, laments Bilawal

‘Perfect storm of crises’: IMF not being fair to Pakistan, laments Bilawal
10 reasons why KP, Punjab polls not likely to happen as per schedule

10 reasons why KP, Punjab polls not likely to happen as per schedule
Neither Imran nor Nawaz can improve things, Pakistan needs systemic changes: Miftah Ismail

Neither Imran nor Nawaz can improve things, Pakistan needs systemic changes: Miftah Ismail
Renowned author Paulo Coelho defends Maryam Nawaz's faux pas

Renowned author Paulo Coelho defends Maryam Nawaz's faux pas
Imran’s facilitator fleeing one after the other, leaving him alone: Maryam Nawaz

Imran’s facilitator fleeing one after the other, leaving him alone: Maryam Nawaz
At UN, Bilawal says Muslims being targeted through 'fascist policies'

At UN, Bilawal says Muslims being targeted through 'fascist policies'
No 'lavish' moonsighting dinner for Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

No 'lavish' moonsighting dinner for Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Over 179,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year: minister

Over 179,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year: minister
Forces kill five terrorists in North and South Waziristan

Forces kill five terrorists in North and South Waziristan