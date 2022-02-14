Pakistan, Iran vow to strengthen diplomatic ties, bilateral relations

Iran's Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi (L) calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) during his day-long visit to Pakistan on Monday, February 14, 2022. — PID

Iran's interior minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi says a "terrorist attack on Pakistan means an attack on Iran."

PM Imran Khan says joint cooperation between Pakistan, Iran vital to addressing security issues.

PM Imran reiterates his invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at an early date.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had a meeting with Iran's Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi, who came to Pakistan on a day-long.

According to a statement issued in this regard, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in brotherly relations between the two countries and highlighted the vast potential that exists for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

PM Imran Khan particularly emphasised the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity, and also stressed the early completion and operationalisation of the border sustenance markets and the economic uplift of the people living on both sides of the border.

Underscoring that the Pakistan-Iran border was a border of peace and friendship, the PM said the joint cooperation was vital to addressing security issues.

The premier then thanked the Iranian government and the country's supreme leader for their steadfast support for the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The PM also expressed satisfaction over the convergence of views regarding a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and underscored the importance of close coordination between the two countries.

Per the statement, the PM also stressed the need for urgent actions by the international community to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability, and counter-terrorism.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Dr Vahidi conveyed cordial greetings of the Iranian leadership to the premier and reaffirmed Iran’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all aspects.

'A terrorist attack on Pakistan means an attack on Iran': Dr Vahidi

Earlier in the day, Dr Vahidi, upon arriving in Islamabad with his nine-member delegation, was received by his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed at the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

During a meeting, Pakistan and Iran agreed to form joint working groups to strengthen bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to set up markets on the Pakistan-Iran borders and increase the number of border terminals to boost trade.

An Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi meets Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed in Islamabad — Radio Pakistan

The two ministers also shared views on completing the fencing work on the Pak-Iran border as soon as possible, while both leaders agreed that the territories of Pakistan and Iran should not be used for terrorist activities against each other.

The meeting also discussed the regional security situation, the looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, and other important issues.

It also discussed prisoner exchanges and facilitating zaaireen (pilgrims) from Pakistan to Iran.

Ways to prevent illegal human immigration and drug trafficking were also discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Iranian interior minister strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and said his country considers a "terrorist attack on Pakistan as an attack on Iran."

Dr Vahidi said Pakistan and Iran have long-lasting historic ties.

On his part, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed thanked Iran for supporting Pakistan's position on the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He said the recent increase in terrorist incidents is regrettable and joint "The international community should help the Afghan people as severe scarcity of resources could lead to a humanitarian crisis in that country," he said, adding that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role for lasting peace in the region and welfare of Afghan people.

— With additional input from Radio Pakistan.