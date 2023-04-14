 
pakistan
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Sher Ali Khalti

Tax notice sent to Imran Khan's late mother for Zaman Park residence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan making a video-link address on April 1, 2023. — Screengrab of a YouTube video.
  • ECP to be approached in case of non-compliance. 
  • Excise Department's two-member team delivers notice. 
  • Zaman Park residence continues to be in late Shaukat Khanum's name.

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department served a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's deceased mother at his Lahore residence for the assessment of luxury house tax, The News reported. 

The notice issued on Thursday said the former prime minister has to clear arrears under the luxury tax amounting to Rs3.6 million. It was issued in Khan's late mother Shaukat Khanum's name at the Zaman Park residence. 

According to sources, the Excise Department dispatched a two-member team comprising ETO Adeel Amjad and Inspector Amna Rashid to Zaman Park, Lahore, to deliver the notice. 

The late Ms Khanum, a housewife, passed away around 38 years ago in 1985 due to cancer. The property continues to be in her name. To deliver the notice, a two-person Excise and Taxation team travelled to Zaman Park

The PTI chairman owes Rs3.6 million in taxes. It was also stated that if no compliance with the notice is made, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be approached. 

However, talking to The News, Adeel Amjad, an excise officer, said that in case of failure to comply with the notice, an ex-parte assessment will be conducted. 

He further added that Excise Department would not approach the Election Commission if Imran Khan does not cooperate as it does not fall under its domain. 

The official rejected the element of political victimisation and added that Excise Department had decided to go through an assessment of all luxury homes of two or more than two Kanals.

The excise officials chose not to comment when asked why they delayed the notice while the law came into effect via Finance Act, 2014. They also did not respond when they were contacted.

