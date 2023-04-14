 
Royals
time Friday Apr 14 2023
Web Desk

Prince Andrew won’t follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps over memoir

Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Prince Andrew will not follow his nephew Prince Harry’s footsteps in releasing his own memoir as King Charles is reportedly using his coronation to heal family rifts.

The Daily Mail, citing a source, disclosed: “There are no plans for a book and never have been.

“The Duke has had a non-existent profile since Newsnight precisely so as not to damage the institution. . . he would never do anything to deliberately damage the family.”

Earlier, there were speculations that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father was looking to cash in with tell-all memoir of his own after witnessing the huge financial success of Prince Harry's book, Spare.

The claim comes amid reports the monarch is using his coronation to heal family rifts.

King Charles hopes the historic event will bring Prince Andrew in "from the cold" after he stepped down as a senior royal over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

