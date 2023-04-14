WATCH: Nawaz, Maryam reunite in Saudi Arabia, perform Umrah

PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz poses with party supremo Nawaz Sharif (left) and son Muhammad Junaid Safdar. — Twitter/Instagram/@MaryamNSharif/@muhammadjsafdar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is performing Umrah with her family including her father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif who is also in Saudi Arabia these days.

The PML-N politician, who is also the party's chief organiser, has shared glimpses from her journey to the holy site.

Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister, is spending the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan with his family members in Saudi Arabia, and performed Umrah after almost five years.

Taking to her social media, the PML-N scion has shared photos of herself with the former premier. The father-daughter duo are seen seated on chairs in Makkah's Grand Mosque.

Meanwhile, Maryam's son, Muhammad Junaid Safdar, has also posted snippets of his family's pilgrimage to Makkah sharing a photo with his mother and cousin Zayd Hussain Nawaz.

The PML-N, on Twitter, has also shared a video featuring the Sharif family on their way to perform Umrah.



The party's Twitter handle also bears photos of the family as they perform Tawaf (Circumambulation) inside the Grand Mosque.



