time Friday Apr 14 2023
SDSports Desk

Pak vs NZ: Saim Ayub missing 50 leaves fans dejected

SDSports Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Saim Ayub walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Pak vs NZ match in Lahore on April 14, 2023. — Twiter/arieba_chaudry
Top-order batter Saim Ayub missed his half-century by three runs against New Zealand Friday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, leaving cricket fans dejected as they were watching his batting with much anticipation.

The young batter came two down after skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan's early dismissals.

Rizwan was able to score eight runs in 10 balls before he was sent packing, while the skipper managed to get nine runs on the board. Adam Milne was the bowler who got both their wickets.

The opening pair was rested for last month's Afghanistan series and the fans were excited to see their favourite batters in action, but they could not live up to the expectations in the first match.

Following their dismissals, Fakhar Zaman and Ayub's 79-run partnership helped Pakistan get back on track. Ayub smashed 47 runs with help of six fours and two maximums.

Here's how people responded to Ayub's dismissal


