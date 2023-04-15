 
menu menu menu
sports
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli registers another IPL record

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalores Virat Kohli gestures after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15, 2023. — AFP
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli gestures after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15, 2023. — AFP

In yet another record, Indian star-cricketer and Royal Challengers Banglore's (RCB) Virat Kohli secured a place in history as the first Indian Premier League (IPL) batter to score 2,500 runs at a single venue.

Kholi unlocked his achievement as he made 11 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Delhi Capitals.

The right-hand batter also holds the record of scoring the highest number of runs in a season — 973 runs in the IPL 2016 season. Virat Kohli has five centuries and 46 half-centuries on his name with 113 as his best in IPL.

The 34-year-old is now hoping to cross the 7,000-run mark in the IPL. Given his performance, it will be no surprise that he will achieve that milestone too sometime this season.

The top-order-batter had his worst IPL in 2022 when he was able to score only 341 runs at an average of 22.73 in 16 matches. During his last summer, Kholi scored one of his slowest half-centuries during IPL.

Nevertheless, Kholi made a comeback after his T20I century came when India was playing against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup of 2022. He said farewell to 2022 by securing another century to his name while playing against Bangladesh. Whereas, he welcomed 2023 by making two hundred in a three-day ODI match series against Sri Lanka.

Moreover, at the Test front, he ended a long pause of centuries by scoring 186 against Australia in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

At the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians Kohli performed very well in the season opener for RCB scoring 82 on 49 balls and chasing 172. While on the crease he added 148 with an opening partner and captain Faf du Plessis.

At Eden Gardens, however, RCB suffered a setback in which Kholi was only able to make 21 runs on 18 balls, failing to reach the target of 205 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In Bengaluru, the star cricketer once again performed with great energy and made the second half-century of the tournament, just after he inked his name in the books of cricket history.

Like other IPL teams, RCB is also playing on its home ground. Back in 2020 and 2021, the IPL tournament was shifted from India to UAE due to the deadly COVID.

Last year, no IPL team had the advantage of playing on the home grounds. 

More From Sports:

Mickey Arthur to decide Babar Azam's future as captain: Najam Sethi

Mickey Arthur to decide Babar Azam's future as captain: Najam Sethi
WATCH: Fans go crazy, shout 'Imad ko over do' in first T20 against New Zealand

WATCH: Fans go crazy, shout 'Imad ko over do' in first T20 against New Zealand
Saim Ayub 'disappointed' after failing to complete half-century video

Saim Ayub 'disappointed' after failing to complete half-century
'Very special to achieve hat-trick': Matt Henry

'Very special to achieve hat-trick': Matt Henry
Mickey Arthur to visit Pakistan next week to take charge as consultant

Mickey Arthur to visit Pakistan next week to take charge as consultant

Pak vs NZ: Matt Henry's hat trick leaves fans in awe

Pak vs NZ: Matt Henry's hat trick leaves fans in awe
Pak vs NZ: Saim Ayub missing 50 leaves fans dejected

Pak vs NZ: Saim Ayub missing 50 leaves fans dejected
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's early dismissals draw mixed reactions

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's early dismissals draw mixed reactions
Babar Azam set to play his 100th T20I in PAK vs NZ

Babar Azam set to play his 100th T20I in PAK vs NZ
Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul helps Pakistan seal 1st T20I win against New Zealand

Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul helps Pakistan seal 1st T20I win against New Zealand
Saudi Arabia looking to establish world’s richest T20 League

Saudi Arabia looking to establish world’s richest T20 League
Pakistan a good team on home ground: Jimmy Neesham

Pakistan a good team on home ground: Jimmy Neesham