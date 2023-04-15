 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Prince Harry not 'pleased' with his latest decision?

Prince Harry, who would attend his father King Charles III and stepmother Queen Consort Camilla's coronation, does not seem happy with his decision.

The Duke of Sussex will be the part of his father's landmark ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet.

Month-long speculations came to an end when the palace announced that they were "pleased" to confirm that the Duke will attend the crowing ceremony on May 6, while the Duchess will stay in California with their children.

The royal family would be happy to have the Duke with them, but Harry seems upset as he would travel to the UK without his family, particularly, Archie whose fourth birthday falls on the same date as the King's coronation.

A source, close to the Duke, has claimed that Harry won't stay long in the UK and would return to his family soon after attending the crowning ceremony as he has no role to play there. "He is not pleased".

He will even be seated along with other non-working members of the royal family, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands, instead of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry will be seated along with other non-working members of the royal family- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands- and not with any of the working royals. He is not even expected to take part in the King’s Procession or the Coronation Procession to and from Buckingham Palace, the report claimed, adding that Prince Harry will not be on the Buckingham Palace balcony as well.

There's nothing good for Harry at the coronation people may boo the royal if he appears in the public.

