Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weiz's new 'Mummy' movie title revealed

The Mummy 4 starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz officially has a title.

Universal Pictures announced Thursday that the long-awaited reunion film is called “The Mummy: Book of the Dead,” scheduled to hit theaters on October 15, 2027, per Deadline.

Fraser and Weisz will reprise their roles as Rick and Evie, the characters they first brought to life in 1999’s The Mummy. Plot details remain under wraps.

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The upcoming installment will be directed by Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, working from a screenplay by David Coggeshall, who wrote The Family Plan.

Several familiar faces are also returning. John Hannah, Kevin J. O’Connor and Oded Fehr will reunite with Fraser and Weisz, while Michael Johnston and Numan Acar join the cast.

Producer Sean Daniel, who worked on several previous entries in the franchise, is back alongside Project X Entertainment’s William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein, as well as Clayton Townsend. Fraser and Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown will serve as executive producers.

READ MORE: 'The Mummy 4' cast update: John Hannah to return as Rachel Weisz's brother