Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam smashes another record

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam gestures during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, on April 15, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Pakistan's sensational batter Babar Azam Saturday became the skipper with the most T20I hundreds (three) after his amazing knock against New Zealand in the second T20I in Lahore.

Azam scored 101 runs in 58 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.

Most centuries as a captain in T20Is:

Three — Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Two — Rohit Sharma (India)

Two — Faheem Nazir (Switzerland)

Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Azam added 99 runs for the first wicket partnership. This was the 19th 50+ partnership between Rizwan and Azam in T20Is, which is the most by any pair in this format.

They broke the record of India's Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who have 15 partnerships of 50+ in T20Is. Rizwan scored 50 runs in 34 balls, which included six fours and a six.

Pakistan finished on 192-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

The home side leads the series 1-0 after winning the first T20I on Friday by 88 runs at the same venue.