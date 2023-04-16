 
menu menu menu
amazing
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Man dead after being 'eaten alive' by insects in filthy US jail

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Lashawn Thompson. — Picture by lawyer Michael Harper
Lashawn Thompson. — Picture by lawyer Michael Harper

An Atlanta man was found dead inside a squalid jail cell after being "eaten alive" by insects and bed bugs, an attorney representing the victim's family alleged. 

According to Guardian, Lashawn Thompson's family is seeking a criminal investigation into the victim's death and for closure and replacement of the local jail. 

Thompson was arrested on a misdemeanour charge and jailed in Fulton County. He was later moved to the facility’s psychiatric unit after officials determined he had mental issues but was physically fine.

Three months after being arrested, the victim was found dead in a filthy cell which was covered in grime and insects. According to Washington Post, the cell was so dirty that an employee wore a safety suit before entering. 

“They left him there essentially,” said Michael Harper, a lawyer representing the Thompson family, to Insider.

“And they had the plan to take him to the medical observation unit, but their plan never happened, and they found him dead, eaten by these bed bugs.”

The victim's family was unaware of his arrest and only got to know when they received the news about his death, reported Washington Post. 

The autopsy revealed that the victim had an “extremely severe” infestation of small insects on his body and there was a “severe bed bug infestation” in his cell. 

He also had cuts and wounds along his body from picking his skin, as per the report. 

“It was heartbreaking because nobody should be seen like that. Nobody should see that,” said Thompson's brother after seeing the photos of his brother. 

An investigation has been initiated into the death of the 35-year-old man, however, the family said that more needed to be done in order to improve the jail conditions. 

More From Amazing:

Miracle rescue: Missing Texas woman found alive in Jeep submerged in lake

Miracle rescue: Missing Texas woman found alive in Jeep submerged in lake
WATCH: Ghotki cops snack on grilled king cobra video

WATCH: Ghotki cops snack on grilled king cobra
Meet 'world's biggest bigamist' who married over 105 women

Meet 'world's biggest bigamist' who married over 105 women
WATCH: Cat jumps on imam during Taraweeh prayer video

WATCH: Cat jumps on imam during Taraweeh prayer
12-year-old girl buys iPhone 14 after selling homemade bread

12-year-old girl buys iPhone 14 after selling homemade bread
Bride under fire for planning to serve 'only water' at wedding

Bride under fire for planning to serve 'only water' at wedding
Five planets to align in coming days can be seen with naked eye

Five planets to align in coming days can be seen with naked eye
Scientists explain alien comet 'Oumuamua's strange acceleration

Scientists explain alien comet 'Oumuamua's strange acceleration
Libya revives cannon salute to break Ramadan fast

Libya revives cannon salute to break Ramadan fast
Escape-artist zebra back at zoo after exploring South Korean capital

Escape-artist zebra back at zoo after exploring South Korean capital
Beethoven's genetic information revealed

Beethoven's genetic information revealed
WATCH: Tornado-like solar plasma on Sun captured by NASA

WATCH: Tornado-like solar plasma on Sun captured by NASA