Kapil Sharma's 'TKSS' to go off air after June: Here's why

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going off-air temporarily

Comedian Kapil Sharma's famous show TKSS (The Kapil Sharma Show) will be going off-air once again on a temporary basis in June.

As per the reports of Indian Express: “Seasonal breaks have actually worked for the show giving us a chance to stir up things in terms of content and cast. Also, comedy is a tough genre and actors need a break so that monotony doesn’t set in. Everyone can return refreshed and we can experiment with a different format and some new characters.”

Sources further revealed: “Kapil Sharma also has an international tour lined up and thus the decision to take a break at this time came in. The team, as of now, plans to shoot a bank of episodes so that their fans do not miss them for long. However, the duration of the break hasn’t been decided as of now.”

Sources claim that the last date of the show is not yet decided but the team will most likely wrap up the shoot for the final episode of the latest season in May. The last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is set premiere on TV in June.

Previously, Sharma's most-watched show went off air in 2021 and 2022 as he decided to take a break. But the comedian returned back on TV screens with his entire team after the break of sic months.

The Kapil Sharma Show initially started in 2016 featuring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Shardam Sumona Chakravarti, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur and many others. The show immediately garnered attention on the television and became one of the most-loved shows all over the world, reports Indiatoday.