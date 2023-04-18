 
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Web Desk

Ariana Madix feels ‘amazing’ amid new romance following Tom Sandoval split

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Ariana Madix is feeling ‘amazing’ and might’ve found a new romance just a month after breaking up with Tom Sandoval following his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted at Coachella over the weekend by People magazine, where associate producer Farai Bennett stopped to ask her how she’s been doing post the heartbreaking revelation of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

Madix, 37, revealed to Bennett in an exclusive video that she’s feeling ‘amazing’, and when asked if she was ‘thriving’, the reality star enthusiastically said, “Yes!”

Bennett then quoted Madix’s own words from when she broke her silence over Sandoval’s cheating and said, “What doesn’t kill me better run,” to which Madix replied, “F*** yeah!”

Madix appeared in good spirits throughout the Coachella weekend, and was even spotted cosying up to her personal trainer Daniel Wai, with the duo spotted making out.

This comes a month after Madix was left heartbroken after catching an intimate video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone; Sandoval and Madix, who dated for nine years, have since broken up, with Sandoval and Leviss both seeking therapy.

Earlier in March, a source also told People: “This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed. She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels.” 

