Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar rebuffs PM Shehbaz’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Denying allegations levelled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar said lies do not suit a premier who takes an oath to the Constitution, The News reported on Wednesday.



A day earlier, PM Shehbaz strongly criticised Nisar for “sabotaging” development projects introduced by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Shehbaz Sharif was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Urology Department at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation Hospital (RIUT).

He criticised Saqib Nisar for raising objections on expenditures for the PKLI [Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute] hospital and recalled, “If Rs20 billion were wasted, then how did this hospital become the biggest centre for COVID-19 patients.”

He further charged the ex-chief justice of “seeking a position for his brother” in the PKLI hospital as the reason behind the pressure campaign against the hospital.

Nisar, in a statement released after PM Shehbaz lambasted him, slammed the premier, saying that he should not blame the judiciary for his failures.



“The construction of the PKLI cost billions to the national exchequer, but its operation theatre was not even functional when I was the chief justice. A forensic report is also present on the irregularities in the PKLI.”

The former chief justice said that the prime minister should know the facts before levelling allegations against any individual, rejecting the allegations that he wanted to appoint his brother to the PKLI.

Nisar blamed PM Shehbaz for levelling such allegations just to deceive the nation. “Some officers were receiving millions in salaries while already working for 56 companies," he recalled.

Responding to another allegation, Nisar said that the premier was objecting to opening the court on Sunday. “It is the chief justice’s right to open the court on Sunday or not.”

He said people had submitted Rs10 billion in the dam fund, adding that he had formed a five-member bench to protect the money.

“The amount deposited was invested by the bench, which increased to Rs17 billion,” he added.

The former chief justice further added that he wanted to build the dam speedily but did not want to mention the obstacles that came in the way.