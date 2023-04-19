Cricket Australia includes Babar Azam in World Test Championship's 'best XI'

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam gestures after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 26, 2022.— AFP

Cricket Australia announced its World Test Championship Team for the year 2023 by picking up players who performed well in the last two years from 2021-23.

The two years saw historic tours, new records, and amazing performances by some great players. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was one of them who made it to the "best XI".

"This 'best XI' salutes those who delivered for the entirety of the WTC's two-year cycle, and tries to create a team that would flourish in all conditions," said Cricket Australia.

The star batter had phenomenal 24 months in the longest format of the game with over 1,500 runs in just 14 Tests and has been placed third on the team after the opening duo.

"His 425-ball 196 against Australia in Karachi was a performance of epic proportions that almost resulted in an unlikely Pakistan victory. He also notched centuries against Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand."



According to Cricket Australia, Babar played eight Tests in batter-friendly conditions in Pakistan and averaged 56.30 in away games including 119 against Sri Lanka in Galle.

— Cricket.com.au

The rest of the players in the team are Australia's Usman Khawaja who has been chosen for the opening position. He has compiled 1,608 runs in just 16 Test matches.

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne is Khawaja's opening partner with 1,054 runs in only 12 matches.



The other players include England's Joe Root with 1,915 runs in 22 matches, Australia's Travis Head with 1,208 runs in 17 matches, India's Ravindra Jadeja with 673 runs in 12 matches and Rishabh Pant has been chosen as a wicketkeeper with 868 runs in 12 matches.

As for the bowling side, Ravichandran Ashwin has been chosen for the specialist spinner role with 61 wickets in just 13 matches. Australia's Pat Cummins — who is made the captain of the team — has 53 wickets in 15 matches, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada has 67 wickets in 13 matches, and England's James Anderson with 58 wickets in 15 matches.