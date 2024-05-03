Liverpool manager Klopp speaks up about Mohamed Salah amid spat

Manager reveals status of relation with Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp reveals what happened between him and Mo Salah (L). — Reuters

Days after heated exchange between the Liverpool manager and the forward player last week that made headlines, Jurgen Klopp revealed the status of his relationship with Egyptian Mohamed Salah Friday.

While speaking in a pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp told the media that they have known each other for very long and they know how they should deal with it, without any outside expectations.

The manager said while responding to the question about the bilateral matter: "Completely resolved. It's no problem. If we didn't know each other for that long, I'm not sure how we would deal with it.”

The 56-year-old German noted: "But we've known each other for that long and respect each other too much that it's really no problem. I think we have the right to deal with these kinds of things completely independent of any expectations from the outside. So we are absolutely fine with it, that's a long story."

Liverpool’s Mo Salah and the manager were spotted having a spat last week Saturday against the match with West Ham at the London Stadium when the teams drew by 2-2.

At that time, Salah did not reveal anything about the argument, but said: "If I speak, there will be fire."

Referring to Salah's benching, Klopp said: "In general, the best situation would be that everyone's in the best possible place, we win the games, we score loads of goals and yes, then the situation probably would not have been exactly like that."

Salah has been off the field for two of Liverpool's last three stand-offs, but will be in action against Tottenham Sunday.