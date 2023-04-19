King Charles is 'in danger', warns Nigel Farage

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has warned King Charles is "in danger" of appeasing the mob that hates the monarchy.

Farage claims the monarch runs the risk of "alienating" those who support the monarchy by appeasing anti-monarchists as the monarch faces new reparation calls over the Royal Family's ties to the slave trade.



Nigel Farage tweeted: “King Charles must not alienate those who support the Monarchy by pandering to a small minority that never will.”



The politician recalled to when the Firm first apologised for its ties to the slave trade in 1840, and warned the royal family of sounding insincere if they apologised again.

The GB News host claimed that "history cannot be changed" as the monarch faces fresh calls to pay slavery reparations and apologise for the past.

Farage told Sky News host Paul Murray: “And in so doing potentially alienating those that support the Monarchy. History is history, it cannot be changed.”

He added: "The first thing that has to happen is an apology. An apology is being demanded ahead of potential reparations.

“But the Royal Family have already apologised - they did so on June 1, 1840. Prince Albert, Victoria’s husband, did it and if you repeat an apology it means the first one wasn’t sincere, which indeed it was.”

The politician’s comments come as there has been a renewed call for the Firm to pay slavery reparations.