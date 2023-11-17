Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to count their blessings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being put on blast for not counting their blessings and reveling in their victimhood

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for forgetting all the blessings that surround him in the US, right alongside Meghan Markle.

All of this has been claimed by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She broke everything down during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

The piece started with Ms Callahan saying, “Dear God, surely not more Sussexian victimhood?”

For those unversed, all of this has been said in response to the claims made in Endgame by Omid Scobie.

For those unversed, Scobie is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer for Finding Freedom.

Referencing claims of isolation and abandonment in Endgame Ms Callahan added, “when are they ever going to wake up and smell the wellness- focused instant latte or count their many blessings?”

After all, “Harry and Meghan now have two beautiful, healthy children, a gorgeous home in California, a chicken coop, free tickets to Beyonce and Katy Perry pop concerts and millions in the bank.”

At the end of the day, “They have rich and powerful supporters on their side, including billionaire television producer Tyler Perry.”

“It was Perry who facilitated their initial entry into America, providing his lavish California estate as a sanctuary.”

Before concluding she also hit back by saying, “Not many refugees fleeing tyranny are the beneficiaries of such largesse!”