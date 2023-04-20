 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Moonbin of K-Pop band ASTRO passes away at 25

Moonbin of K-Pop band ASTRO passes away at 25
Moonbin of K-Pop band ASTRO passes away at 25

ASTRO’s member Moonbin has passed away on April 19, 2023, at the age of 25.

According to Yonhap News, the Korean pop icon was found dead in his house in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu.

The tragic news was confirmed by Moonbin's manager in the late evening of Wednesday, however, police is still investigating the cause of singer's death.

Fantagio Music confirmed the news with a statement on ASTRO's official social platform on April 19 (April 20 in Korea), requesting fans to respect the privacy of late icon's family and sharing that both family members, ASTRO members, and staff are deeply saddened.

It is also reported that Moonbin's funeral will be private as per his family’s wishes.

Moonbin, had been an active member of the K-Pop band ASTRO since 2016.

He officially renewed his contract with Fantagio Music alongside the other members of ASTRO, minus Rocky, in January 2023.

This sad news came on the same day when Moonbin & Sanha were announced as part of the lineup for the upcoming 29th Dream Concert alongside the likes of ITZY, NMIXX, and Dreamcatcher.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium on May 27, 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique mocked by Sergio Aguero over his split with Shakira

Gerard Pique mocked by Sergio Aguero over his split with Shakira
Oscar-winning pair Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry to thrill fans in 'Maude v Maude'

Oscar-winning pair Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry to thrill fans in 'Maude v Maude'
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful
George Clooney makes shocking revelation about 2021 movie, Ocean’s Eleven

George Clooney makes shocking revelation about 2021 movie, Ocean’s Eleven
Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on motherhood

Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on motherhood
'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon

'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon
Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'

Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'
'John Wick' director gushes over Donnie Yen style

'John Wick' director gushes over Donnie Yen style

'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews

'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews
Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids

Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids
Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high

Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis recall spending COVID lockdown together

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis recall spending COVID lockdown together