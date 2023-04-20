 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Eid moon sighting in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

—APP/File
—APP/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet today (Thursday) in Islamabad for the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

The meeting is set to be held at the religious affairs ministry in the capital and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, a statement from the religious affairs ministry said last week.

The statement further said the meetings of the zonal committees will be held at designated locations across the country.

Earlier, Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council Secretary General Khalid Aijaz ruled out the possibility of the moon sighting on April 20.

Speaking to Geo News, the official said that the crescent marking beginning of Shawwal will be sighted after the completion of 30 days of Ramadan, according to which Eid ul Fitr will fall on April 22, Saturday.

Aijaz also predicted the time of the moon sighting, saying that the new moon will be born at 9:13am on April 20 and its age will be less than 10 hours that day.

"For the crescent to be sighted, the duration should be more than 19 hours and even if the sky is clear that day [April 20], the moon wouldn't be spotted," he said.

Therefore, any testimony received on April 20 will be false as the month of Ramadan will last for 30 days and the 1st Shawwal will fall on April 22.

The federal government has announced that it had approved a five-day Eid holiday from the 21st to the 25th of April.  

More From Pakistan:

FM Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meet in India

FM Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meet in India
NOWPDP launches NOWInclusive tour to promote disability awareness

NOWPDP launches NOWInclusive tour to promote disability awareness
PPP, PML-N assure SC of holding dialogue with PTI on elections

PPP, PML-N assure SC of holding dialogue with PTI on elections
Punjab elections 2023: PTI issues list of ticket holders

Punjab elections 2023: PTI issues list of ticket holders
Asif Zardari backs CJP’s call for talks between parties

Asif Zardari backs CJP’s call for talks between parties
Politicians never shut door for negotiations: ruling alliance

Politicians never shut door for negotiations: ruling alliance
PDM-backed PTI forward bloc leader elected unopposed as AJK PM

PDM-backed PTI forward bloc leader elected unopposed as AJK PM
Pakistan embassy in Sudan comes under attack amid clashes

Pakistan embassy in Sudan comes under attack amid clashes
PTI activist concedes heckling Marriyum in London coffee shop 'very wrong' video

PTI activist concedes heckling Marriyum in London coffee shop 'very wrong'
IHC orders transfer of judge hearing Imran Khan's Toshakhana case

IHC orders transfer of judge hearing Imran Khan's Toshakhana case
PTI criticised for 'organised campaign' over Mufti Abdul Shakoor's death

PTI criticised for 'organised campaign' over Mufti Abdul Shakoor's death
President Alvi refuses to sign Supreme Court bill yet again

President Alvi refuses to sign Supreme Court bill yet again