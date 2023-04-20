 
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Sonakshi Sinha's series 'Dahaad' to release on THIS date

'Dahaad' also features Vijay Varma in a vital role

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to amuse audeince with her upcoming crime drama series Dahaad; the makers have announced the official release date of the series.

On April 20, Prime Video's official Instagram handle shared a new poster of Sonakshi's upcoming series and also revealed the release date. They wrote: "Only a powerful roar can uncover the truth #DahaadOnPrime, New Series, May 12."

The Dabangg actor is all set to play a lady cop in the crime series directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Backed by Tiger Baby and Excel Media & Entertainment, the web-series features Yogi Singha, Manyuu Doshi, Nirmal Chiraniyan, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Waris Ahmed Zaidi among others.

Sonakshi is going to mark her OTT debut with Dahaad. The plot of the 8-part crime series revolves around a lady police officer who finds mysterious dead bodies of women in public toilets. Sonakshi has been roped in for the role of an investigation officer in the case.

The series became the first ever Indian series to be premiered at The Berlin International Film Festival.

Besides Sonakshi Sinha, Dahaad also features Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaia in the lead roles, reports Indiatoday. 

