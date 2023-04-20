 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

An old pal of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is of the opinion that his visit to the UK will backfire tremendously.

Meghan's ex-pal, Lizzie Cundy made these shocking admissions.

The revelations were shared during her chat with The Mirror.

Per the Duchess' pal, “Prince Harry coming to the Coronation and dipping his toe in and out, he'll have a hard job walking away with any pride, he'll be on one leg as his other foot will be in his mouth.”

“He's only coming to the Coronation for a fleeting moment so he can write in his next book or say in his next interview with Meghan, how poorly treated he was by everybody and how his dad didn't want him. He's done this to himself.”

“King Charles has so sweetly invited them, despite all their interviews and trashing of the Royal Family to the Coronation.”

“They have taken forever to answer him and are now using the poor excuse that Meghan can't go because of Archie's birthday but Harry is still coming despite him trashing the royals and everything it stands for.”

“This is all for his next book, so he can say he is the Spare. This will backfire terribly, Harry this isn't about you. This is about your father, his Coronation – the most monumental and historic day, many of us will never see a Coronation in our lifetime. How disrespectful for him to not even stay after.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’
Harry, Meghan to find it hard to do 'meaningful work' after Royal family attacks video

Harry, Meghan to find it hard to do 'meaningful work' after Royal family attacks
King Charles accepts Prince Harry's demand in crucial meeting?

King Charles accepts Prince Harry's demand in crucial meeting?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made ‘brilliant’ Coronation decision video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made ‘brilliant’ Coronation decision
Meghan Markle risks sprinkling ‘a toxic pall over’ the entire Coronation video

Meghan Markle risks sprinkling ‘a toxic pall over’ the entire Coronation
Prince Harry a ‘man fulfilling an obligation’ video

Prince Harry a ‘man fulfilling an obligation’
Palace staff worried King Charles won’t be able to attend his coronation: ‘He’s terrified’ video

Palace staff worried King Charles won’t be able to attend his coronation: ‘He’s terrified’
Meghan Markle sending ‘very clear message’ to King Charles: ‘Stuff your traditions’ video

Meghan Markle sending ‘very clear message’ to King Charles: ‘Stuff your traditions’
Prince William has ‘an incredibly short-temper’: ‘Never forgives who irks him’ video

Prince William has ‘an incredibly short-temper’: ‘Never forgives who irks him’
Prince Harry needs Eugenie to survive UK exile video

Prince Harry needs Eugenie to survive UK exile
Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday? video

Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Coronation bid ‘becoming personal’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Coronation bid ‘becoming personal’