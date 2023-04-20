Prince Harry’s visit to the UK ‘backfiring’: report

An old pal of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is of the opinion that his visit to the UK will backfire tremendously.



Meghan's ex-pal, Lizzie Cundy made these shocking admissions.

The revelations were shared during her chat with The Mirror.

Per the Duchess' pal, “Prince Harry coming to the Coronation and dipping his toe in and out, he'll have a hard job walking away with any pride, he'll be on one leg as his other foot will be in his mouth.”

“He's only coming to the Coronation for a fleeting moment so he can write in his next book or say in his next interview with Meghan, how poorly treated he was by everybody and how his dad didn't want him. He's done this to himself.”

“King Charles has so sweetly invited them, despite all their interviews and trashing of the Royal Family to the Coronation.”

“They have taken forever to answer him and are now using the poor excuse that Meghan can't go because of Archie's birthday but Harry is still coming despite him trashing the royals and everything it stands for.”

“This is all for his next book, so he can say he is the Spare. This will backfire terribly, Harry this isn't about you. This is about your father, his Coronation – the most monumental and historic day, many of us will never see a Coronation in our lifetime. How disrespectful for him to not even stay after.”