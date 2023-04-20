Sarah Ferguson says Prince Andrew needs to 'rebuild' his life out of spotlight

Sarah Ferguson has lavished praise on her ex-husband Prince Andrew, saying he needs to "rebuild" his life out of the spotlight.



The Duchess of York, speaking on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, shared new details about her relationship with the Duke - who made headlines worldwide when his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein came to light in 2019. The royal has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Ferguson said: "I told him the other day that he should definitely talk more to the Pilgrim Bandits who's this extraordinary group of veterans, SAS veterans, that are amputees or that have been through really, really difficult times."

She shared her thoughts on people's way of thinking, saying it's very important" that people "focus on what you do to bring others a bit of joy that are in less fortunate positions than yourself."



Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom showered praise on the disgraced royal, saying: "With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off of him and let him get on with his life to rebuild. He's a very good grandfather."

Fergie, who would miss the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla, will join the royal family at the Coronation Concert the following day.



"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said on the ITV talk show Loose Women on April 5.



"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," she said.

