Friday Apr 21 2023
Prince Harry 'swollen nose' made paps get 'countryside house'

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Prince Harry confesses paparazzi took advantage of his ‘bad phase’ and used it for their gains.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was devastated after Royals stopped one of his military missions due to security concerns.

Recalling his feelings, Harry writes: “I was in a bad, bad place. Paps, somehow, knew. Around this time they began hitting me with their cameras, deliberately, trying to incite me. They’d brush, smack, jostle, or just straight wallop me, hoping to get a rise, hoping I’d retaliate, because that would create a better photo, and thus more money in their pockets.”

He adds: “A snap of me in 2007 fetched about thirty thousand pounds. Down payment on a flat. But a snap of me doing something aggressive? That might be a down payment on a house in the countryside. I got into one scrap that became big news. I came away with a swollen nose, and my bodyguard was livid. You made those paps rich, Harry! You happy? Happy? No, I said. No, I’m not happy.

