 
menu menu menu
sports
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

India should make first move and come over to Pakistan: PCB chief

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday Apr 21, 2023

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi addressing a media conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on January 23, 2023. — APP
PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi addressing a media conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on January 23, 2023. — APP

  • "Our contention is that India comes to Pakistan to play Asia Cup," Sethi says.
  • He says they have been told to allow organising Asia Cup at a neutral venue.
  • Sethi says Pakistan team will definitely go to India once normalisation starts.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make the first move on the road to normalisation by crossing over the border to play Asia Cup in Pakistan.

Sethi said that they have been told to allow organising Asia Cup at a neutral venue; however, visit India to play the World Cup. 

"Our contention is that India should make the first move and come over to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup," he said assuring that Men in Green will definitely go to India once the normalisation starts.

Sethi's remarks came in response to a question regarding Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's forthcoming visit to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting scheduled in Goa May 4-5.

It should be noted that soured political relations between Pakistan and India have complicated matters and cricket finds itself caught in the geopolitical crossfire between the feuding neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

The deadlock is still there between the two countries with several options coming up to save the Asian and world events. A hybrid model for Asia Cup has already been discussed on the sidelines of an ICC meeting last month.

India are expected to play their matches during Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. UAE or Oman could be the venue for India to participate in the Asian event.

More From Sports:

Juventus advance to semi-finals despite Sporting's efforts

Juventus advance to semi-finals despite Sporting's efforts
Manchester United's Europa League dream shattered by Sevilla

Manchester United's Europa League dream shattered by Sevilla

Pakistan still lead series as hailstorm washes out fourth T20I

Pakistan still lead series as hailstorm washes out fourth T20I
Rafael Nadal confirms withdrawal from Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal confirms withdrawal from Madrid Open
Mickey Arthur appointed director Pakistan men’s cricket team

Mickey Arthur appointed director Pakistan men’s cricket team
Wahab Riaz announces good news for athletes

Wahab Riaz announces good news for athletes
Pak vs NZ: Match at risk of washout as rain likely to play spoilsport

Pak vs NZ: Match at risk of washout as rain likely to play spoilsport
Babar Azam closes in on breaking T20I record

Babar Azam closes in on breaking T20I record
Haaland's goal secures Manchester City's place in Champions League semis

Haaland's goal secures Manchester City's place in Champions League semis

Inter Milan secure Champions League semis spot after win over Benfica

Inter Milan secure Champions League semis spot after win over Benfica
Sabalenka defeats Krejcikova in Stuttgart opener

Sabalenka defeats Krejcikova in Stuttgart opener
Shehroze Kashif determined to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m by year end

Shehroze Kashif determined to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m by year end