India should make first move and come over to Pakistan: PCB chief

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi addressing a media conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on January 23, 2023. — APP

"Our contention is that India comes to Pakistan to play Asia Cup," Sethi says.

He says they have been told to allow organising Asia Cup at a neutral venue.

Sethi says Pakistan team will definitely go to India once normalisation starts.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make the first move on the road to normalisation by crossing over the border to play Asia Cup in Pakistan.



Sethi said that they have been told to allow organising Asia Cup at a neutral venue; however, visit India to play the World Cup.

"Our contention is that India should make the first move and come over to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup," he said assuring that Men in Green will definitely go to India once the normalisation starts.

Sethi's remarks came in response to a question regarding Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's forthcoming visit to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting scheduled in Goa May 4-5.

It should be noted that soured political relations between Pakistan and India have complicated matters and cricket finds itself caught in the geopolitical crossfire between the feuding neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

The deadlock is still there between the two countries with several options coming up to save the Asian and world events. A hybrid model for Asia Cup has already been discussed on the sidelines of an ICC meeting last month.

India are expected to play their matches during Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. UAE or Oman could be the venue for India to participate in the Asian event.