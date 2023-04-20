 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Azaz Syed

FM Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meet in India

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during a meeting with Russias Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, January 30, 2023. — Reuters
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, January 30, 2023. — Reuters

  • Pakistan confirms attending SCO meeting in India.
  • FO says Pakistan attaches importance to SCO charter.
  • Islamabad following worrying developments in Sudan, says FO.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will lead the Pakistan delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on 4-5 May 2023 in Goa, India, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed on Thursday.

​The foreign minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India.

"​Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," the spokesperson said.

She said that Pakistan is currently preparing for the meeting.

​Bilawal also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.

She said Pakistan continues to participate in SCO meetings in keeping with our long-standing commitment to the group.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman represented Pakistan at the 4th SCO Meeting of Heads of Ministries on Environmental Protection. The meeting was held online in New Delhi on 18th April 2023.

The spokesperson stated that the National Disaster Management Authority director virtually attended the SCO Expert Meeting of Heads of Agencies for Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations while today Muhammad Idrees Mahsud, Member Disaster Risk Reduction, is virtually participating in an SCO meeting.

Sudan situation

About the worsening situation in Sudan, the FO spokesperson said, "We continue to follow the worrying developments in Sudan and are closely monitoring the safety and security of the Pakistani community there".

"Our Embassy in Sudan remains in close and constant contact with our community and will continue to facilitate them. The well-being of Pakistanis remains a key priority of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

More From Pakistan:

NOWPDP launches NOWInclusive tour to promote disability awareness

NOWPDP launches NOWInclusive tour to promote disability awareness
PPP, PML-N assure SC of holding dialogue with PTI on elections

PPP, PML-N assure SC of holding dialogue with PTI on elections
Punjab elections 2023: PTI issues list of ticket holders

Punjab elections 2023: PTI issues list of ticket holders
Asif Zardari backs CJP’s call for talks between parties

Asif Zardari backs CJP’s call for talks between parties
Politicians never shut door for negotiations: ruling alliance

Politicians never shut door for negotiations: ruling alliance
Eid moon sighting in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

Eid moon sighting in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today
PDM-backed PTI forward bloc leader elected unopposed as AJK PM

PDM-backed PTI forward bloc leader elected unopposed as AJK PM
Pakistan embassy in Sudan comes under attack amid clashes

Pakistan embassy in Sudan comes under attack amid clashes
PTI activist concedes heckling Marriyum in London coffee shop 'very wrong' video

PTI activist concedes heckling Marriyum in London coffee shop 'very wrong'
IHC orders transfer of judge hearing Imran Khan's Toshakhana case

IHC orders transfer of judge hearing Imran Khan's Toshakhana case
PTI criticised for 'organised campaign' over Mufti Abdul Shakoor's death

PTI criticised for 'organised campaign' over Mufti Abdul Shakoor's death
President Alvi refuses to sign Supreme Court bill yet again

President Alvi refuses to sign Supreme Court bill yet again