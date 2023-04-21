Princess Mary’s daughter Isabella turns 16

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s eldest daughter Princess Isabella is celebrating her 16th birthday today.



Denmark’s royal family shared the Princess latest photos to wish her a very happy birthday.

Posting the sweet photos on its official Instagram handle, the royal family said, “Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella has a birthday and turns 16 today.

“On the occasion of the birthday, the Crown Prince Couple is delighted to share a few new pictures of Her Royal Highness.”

Princess Isabella is the eldest daughter of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary.

Earlier this week, the Denmark’s royals celebrated the 83rd birthday of Queen Margrethe.

Queen Margrethe celebrated her special day with first public appearance since she underwent back surgery in February.

She also greeted a crowd of well-wishers from the balcony at the Christian IX Palace in Amalienborg.