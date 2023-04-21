Govt extends PCB Management Committee's tenure

View of the PCB headquarters in Lahore. — AFP/File

The federal government Friday extended the tenure of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s interim Management Committee.



The committee's tenure was set to expire on April 21 (today).



A summary sent to the federal government by the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division recommended an extension for two to four weeks.



In December last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a Management Committee to manage the affairs of the PCB with full executive powers. The committee's aim was also to revive the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 2014 Constitution.

Najam Sethi, the former PCB chairman, was named the head of the committee.



It must be noted that Pakistan cricket chief Raja was sacked just days after the national team suffered a humiliating first-ever 3-0 home series whitewash at the hands of England, according to a government notice.

But a change had been on the cards since April when Imran Khan — a former national captain — was ousted as prime minister and replaced by Shehbaz Sharif.

Raja, a member of Khan´s 1992 World Cup-winning side, was appointed chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in September last year.

A government notice seen by AFP said Sharif's cabinet had dismissed Raja, and the PCB would be run by a 14-member committee headed by Najam Sethi, who has twice served as chairman.

The government notice also said the current constitution of the board has been scrapped, and one dating from 2014 revived.

The committee was given 120 days to change the constitution and elect a new chairman.

Khan came under fire for changing the PCB´s constitution in 2019 — in particular for abolishing the role of government departments and private entities in first-class cricket, leaving hundreds unemployed.

However, in his tweet, Sethi said: "Thousands of cricketers will be employed again".

"The famine in cricket will come to an end," he added.