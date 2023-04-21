'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' releases in theatres today: Read first review

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' receives mixxed reviews

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released today in theatres; first reveiw about the film is out.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh becomes the first one to review the film. According to him, it is a film filled with laughter and joy.

“It will make you laugh, get you emotional but most importantly be ready with your whistles- for this is a quintessential Bhaijaan Movie- Action Packed Family Drama…. #KKBKKJ @BeingSalmanKhan show all the way!! @VenkyMama in the climax [email protected] comic timing …", wrote Riteish.

On the other hand, one social media user wrote: “1st half done - Engaging & entertaining... There is a tadka of Maine Pyar Kiya which is highly entertaining... Songs placement is also decent."

Meanwhile, another fan reviewed Khan's film calling it a 'winner'. The user says that KKBKKJ is a must watch movie.

Where the film is receiving positive reviews, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja was disappointed after watching the action packed film. According to his review, the film is a one time watchable movie.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Kha, Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and many others, reports News18.