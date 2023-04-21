 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

JI chief to 'convince' Maulana Fazlur Rehman for election dialogue

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj Ul Haq addresses a press conference in Lahore on April 21, 2023. — YouTube Screengrab
Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj Ul Haq addresses a press conference in Lahore on April 21, 2023. — YouTube Screengrab

  • JI Ameer Siraj Ul Haq says Maulana Fazl has "democratic thinking".
  • He says no party will accept holding elections in only one province.
  • He announces protests on May 1 for Gwadar rights leader's release.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Siraj Ul Haq said Friday that he will convince Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — a key stakeholder in the coalition government in the centre — to hold talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a date for the elections.

"Maulana Fazl has democratic thinking. We will convince him," Haq said at a press conference in Lahore, alongside the party's deputy chief Liaqat Baloch.

A day earlier, Fazl rejected the possibility of holding talks with the PTI and said the Supreme Court — which has asked all political parties to hold a dialogue and reach a consensus on a date for the elections — was being "oppressive".

During his presser today, Haq said the country was suffering from political, constitutional, and economic crises. "Institutions and political parties are divided."

He said elections in only one province were not a solution as they would create chaos. "Elections are a concern for 230 million people," he pointed out.

The JI emir further said no party would accept it if polls were conducted in only one province.

He said the JI was in talks with other political parties regarding the date for elections and would create a conducive environment for polls by holding talks after Eid ul Fitr.

Haq also demanded the immediate release of Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) leader Maulana Hidayatur Rahman Baloch, who has been in jail since mid-January after clashes between activists of his movement and law enforcers led to the death of a policeman.

"Baloch protested for the rights of Gwadar's fishermen. It has been 100 days since his arrest." The JI would hold a nationwide protest on May 1 for Baloch's release, Haq announced.

The JI has been trying to broker talks between the ruling alliance and the PTI. While the PTI has formed a three-member committee to hash out the details, the ruling coalition — comprising 13 parties — has been divided over the issue.

In a meeting called by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week, Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan National Party and Balochistan Awami Party were among those supporting talks, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Jamhoori Wattan Party rejected the idea.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked political parties to hold talks and reach a consensus on the date for elections and inform it about the outcome at the next hearing on April 27.

The apex court issued the directives while hearing three separate petitions, including one filed by the Ministry of Defence, for taking back its earlier order to hold polls in Punjab on May 14 and instead hold elections across the country simultaneously. 

More From Pakistan:

Bushra Bibi warns Punjab CM, PM of legal action if operation carried out at Zaman Park

Bushra Bibi warns Punjab CM, PM of legal action if operation carried out at Zaman Park
From Imran Khan to Mahira Khan: Top Pakistani celebs lose Twitter blue tick

From Imran Khan to Mahira Khan: Top Pakistani celebs lose Twitter blue tick
NA notifies law curtailing CJP’s suo motu powers

NA notifies law curtailing CJP’s suo motu powers
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz hold 'positive' meeting with Saudi crown prince

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz hold 'positive' meeting with Saudi crown prince
ATC orders JIT to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case

ATC orders JIT to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case

Won't take dictation from any constitutional institution, says Khawaja Asif

Won't take dictation from any constitutional institution, says Khawaja Asif

Punjab elections 2023: Qureshi, Fawad out of CM’s race as PTI announces ticket holders

Punjab elections 2023: Qureshi, Fawad out of CM’s race as PTI announces ticket holders
Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq sworn in as AJK prime minister

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq sworn in as AJK prime minister
President asks PM to look into legality of caretaker govts beyond 90 days

President asks PM to look into legality of caretaker govts beyond 90 days
Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets

Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets
No dialogue with opposition can be done by putting ‘gun to our heads’: Bilawal

No dialogue with opposition can be done by putting ‘gun to our heads’: Bilawal
PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI over election date

PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI over election date