PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI over election date

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference. — INP/File
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday rejected the possibility of holding negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan despite the directives issued by the Supreme Court a day earlier.

Speaking at a press conference, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader said: "Inshallah there will be no need for any negotiations [with Imran Khan ]."

Earlier today, the apex court directed the embattled ruling and the opposition political parties to immediately create a consensus on the date of elections and update the three-member bench by 4pm. However, the head of ruling coalition party held the presser by 4:30pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, ahead of appearing before the bench once again, had confirmed that the PDM had not yet contacted the Imran Khan-led party for talks. 

More to follow...

