Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Yodha' postponed: See new release date

After Shershah, Sidharth Malhotra is once again gearing up to amuse his fans with another action-thriller film Yodha which was previsouly set to release on July 7.

The release of the film has been now been postponed due to some unknown reasons. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Yodha will now be releasing on September 15 on Amazon Prime.

The film is directed by debut director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan. Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in vital roles.

Sidharth once shared his views about his character in the film. While talking about it, he stated: “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra also has Rohit Shetty's debut OTT series Indian Police Force in the pipeline. He will be starring in the spy thriller series along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, reports Indiatoday.