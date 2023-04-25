 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Yodha' postponed: See new release date

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna
Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna

After Shershah, Sidharth Malhotra is once again gearing up to amuse his fans with another action-thriller film Yodha which was previsouly set to release on July 7.

The release of the film has been now been postponed due to some unknown reasons. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Yodha will now be releasing on September 15 on Amazon Prime.

The film is directed by debut director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan. Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in vital roles.

Sidharth once shared his views about his character in the film. While talking about it, he stated: “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra also has Rohit Shetty's debut OTT series Indian Police Force in the pipeline. He will be starring in the spy thriller series along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt receives 'special gift' from hotel staff in Dubai: See Picture

Alia Bhatt receives 'special gift' from hotel staff in Dubai: See Picture
'KKBKKJ' actor Pooja Hedge wishes to do full-fledged film with THIS superstar

'KKBKKJ' actor Pooja Hedge wishes to do full-fledged film with THIS superstar
R Madhavan talks about 'influential women in his life' including Kangana

R Madhavan talks about 'influential women in his life' including Kangana
Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia go for 'dinner date': WATCH

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia go for 'dinner date': WATCH
WATCH: What's Ayesha Omar's plan after getting married?

WATCH: What's Ayesha Omar's plan after getting married?
Malaika Arora reveals BF Arjun Kapoor 'enjoys the food she cooks for him'

Malaika Arora reveals BF Arjun Kapoor 'enjoys the food she cooks for him'
Alia Bhatt shares rare photo of hubby Ranbir Kapoor bonding with daughter

Alia Bhatt shares rare photo of hubby Ranbir Kapoor bonding with daughter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ex-wife weighs in on marriage woes

Nawazuddin Siddiqui ex-wife weighs in on marriage woes
Malala Yousafzai's words inspire Madhuri Dixit on World Book Day

Malala Yousafzai's words inspire Madhuri Dixit on World Book Day
Kajol Shares Cryptic Angry Message on Social Media, Takes a Dig at 'Cowards' and 'Worthless' People

Kajol Shares Cryptic Angry Message on Social Media, Takes a Dig at 'Cowards' and 'Worthless' People
Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's Playful Reunion Sparks Rejoice Among Fans

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's Playful Reunion Sparks Rejoice Among Fans
Katrina Kaif shares stunning Eid look with fans on Instagram

Katrina Kaif shares stunning Eid look with fans on Instagram